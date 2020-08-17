Two Northeast First Nations communities to receive funds for clean energy projects

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Fort Nelson First Nation and the Saulteau First Nation will each be receiving $500,000 in funding for clean energy projects.

This funding is in partnership between the province of British Columbia, the Government of Canada and, New Relationship Trust.

Bruce Ralston, B.C’s Minister of Energy, Mines, and Petroleum Resources says that through CleanBC, they’re collaborating with New Relationship Trust and Western Economic Diversification Canada on the British Columbia Indigenous Clean Energy Initiative (BCICEI) to support First Nations-led clean energy and energy efficiency projects and, together, are providing necessary funding to Indigenous communities throughout B.C. to develop projects that will help to achieve energy independence, support economic development, and reduce reliance on diesel.

The Fort Nelson First Nation funding will go towards the feasibility and engineering for a geothermal energy generation plant. At the same time, the Saulteau First Nation in Chetwnyd’s funding will go towards a wind generation project.

Around 13 communities through the province are receiving almost $2.8 million from the BCICEI. Funding will help to support the planning of clean energy generation projects like hydro, wind, solar, and geothermal projects.

The BCICEI targets energy efficiency projects and energy storage. They look to assist remote communities when possible to help reducing dependency on fossil fuels.

More information can be found on the Government of B.C.’s website.