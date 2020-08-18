Two recoveries from COVID-19 reported in City of Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Alberta Health Services is reporting a decrease in active cases of COVID-19, on Tuesday, August 18, for the City of Grande Prairie.

The number of active cases within the City now stands at 15, down from 17 on Monday.

While the City has seen a decrease, the County of Grande Prairie has added one additional case, making it up to nine active cases.

As for recoveries, 39 have recovered in the City and 23 have recovered within the County.

When it comes to numbers across Alberta, 89 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the total to 12,501.

A total of 225 Albertans have since passed away, while over 11,000 have since recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta sits at 1,169.

A total of 677,754 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Alberta.