NewsRegional

Underwater Recovery Team for B.C RCMP reminding of water safety

Avatar
By Laura Briggs
Last updated:

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Underwater Recovery Team for B.C RCMP reminding of water safety

The B.C RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is reminding everyone to take necessary safety precautions to help reduce...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Stronger compliance and enforcement measures now in effect for COVID-19 safety

VICTORIA, B.C. - "Enough is enough" when it comes to irresponsible actions says Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Virtual Job Fair taking place next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - WorkBC will be having a virtual job fair next week, Thursday, August...
Read more
Avatar
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

The B.C RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is reminding everyone to take necessary safety precautions to help reduce the number of tragedies that take place around the waters in the province.

According to the B.C RCMP, they’ve noticed a rise in the number of drownings during summer months. Whether it’s due to individuals not paying attention to their surroundings, not wearing life jackets or personal floatation devices (PFD), unsure of their swimming abilities, or just unaware of what the water conditions are.

The Underwater Recovery Team (URT) is no different, throughout the province the URT has noticed an increase of drownings in recent months and even complex recoveries from areas of the province that the URT doesn’t often see.

- Advertisement -

Sergeant Steven Pebernat, the URT Diving Coordinator, thinks it’s because people have begun to travel further into the wilderness, given that common recreational areas have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Pebernat, the URT is seeing a lot of individuals who are not familiar with B.C’s waters and are getting themselves into situations that can’t always get out of because they’ve not taken safety precautions or know the water conditions and their abilities.

The URT recommends these helpful reminders to help everyone stay safe:

  • always swim with a buddy
  • play and swim in areas that are supervised by a lifeguard
  • don’t leave children unsupervised; drowning can happen in as little as 10 seconds
  • if you can’t swim, wear a life jacket or PFD at all times
  • stay alert and observe the conditions before you step out onto the shoreline and keep an eye on incoming waves

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleStronger compliance and enforcement measures now in effect for COVID-19 safety

More Articles Like This

Stronger compliance and enforcement measures now in effect for COVID-19 safety

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - "Enough is enough" when it comes to irresponsible actions says Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, as the...
Read more

Virtual Job Fair taking place next week

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - WorkBC will be having a virtual job fair next week, Thursday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to...
Read more

Fort St John RCMP looking for missing male

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating 45-year-old Eugene Kane.
Read more

U.S. rival a ‘wolf in sheep’s clothing’ attempting a takeover, charges Calfrac

News Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says a U.S. competitor urging shareholders to reject its recapitalization plan is a "wolf in sheep's clothing" whose real...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©