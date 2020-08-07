NewsRegional

Unemployment rate in Northeast BC drops to 9.5 percent in July

By Scott Brooks

Unemployment rate in Northeast BC drops to 9.5 percent in July

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw another decrease as it dropped from 10.7 percent in June to 9.5 percent in July.

According to B.C. Stats, the number of people working in the Northeast during July increased from 33,600 to 35,400.

At this time a year ago, the unemployment rate for the Northeast was at 4.9 percent, with 39,200 people working.

As for the rest of B.C., 70,200 jobs were added, with the unemployment rate dropping to 11.1 percent.

The majority of the jobs added across the province were part-time positions, which accounted for 48,500 of the jobs gained compared with 21,700 full-time jobs added.

Total job losses since the start of the pandemic stands at 164,900.

Across Canada, 418,500 jobs were added, while the national unemployment rate declined to 10.9 percent.

