Virtual Job Fair taking place next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – WorkBC will be having a virtual job fair next week, Thursday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. via Zoom.

WorkBC suggests dressing to impress, checking your technology before so you’re comfortable, doing your research on companies, prepare an introduction for yourself, and most importantly, have an up to date resume.

In order to participate in the event, you must register by emailing [email protected].

If you need any assistance, you can call WorkBC at 250-787-0024, and you can download and sign up for Zoom here.