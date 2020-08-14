Work for a new four-way signalized intersection starting next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A more accessible and safer access to Highway 97 will begin next week.

Construction on a new project that will work to build a new four-way, signalized intersection at Highway 97 and Swanson Lumber Road, southeast of Fort St. John begins next week.

The intersection will work to enhance safety and help to reduce some traffic delays for residents in the area and people in the region in general.

Construction Crews will be building almost 500-metres of frontage road starting at Barrette Road (257A Road) that runs west in alignment with the new intersection. This road will direct the current accesses to Highway 97 to the new intersection.

This current intersection is a stop-sign controlled T-intersection, which has been congesting traffic coming off Swanson Lumber Road and has been known to cause significant traffic delays.

This $11.1-million project is funded from both the Province and Government of Canada. $6.4 million will come from the Province and $4.7 million from the Government of Canada.

Highway 97 is the longest continuously numbered route in the province, spanning 2,081 kilometres.

The project is set to be completed in Fall 2021.

Drivers can expect delays of up to 20 minutes once the project begins, with occasional single-lane, alternating traffic.

Stay up to date on road closures and road maintenance on DriveBC.