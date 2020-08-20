Work to begin on the fire-damaged bridge near Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Construction will begin next week to repair and improve the Pouce Coupe River Bridge.

The two-lane, 60-metre bridge was damaged after an eastbound tractor-trailer that was carrying crude oil lost control, crashed, and caught fire on the bridge in November 2019, which resulted in a closure and spill response.

The bridge, that usually carries around 2,800 vehicles a day in the summer, will be repaired to ensure the long-term intregrity of the structure.

The $3.6-million project will include the replacement of the fire-damaged girders and timber sheathing and improvements to the bridge itself. Workers will be removing steel railings and installing concrete barriers, widening the deck edges, and enhancing the drainage.

The bridge was built in 1972 and located approximately nine kilometres east of Dawson Creek. Highway 49 is the primary overload route from Alberta into the province, which makes the bridge an essential part of transportation infrastructure for both commercial and industrial travel.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is looking to complete the bridge by the end of 2020 and will be doing scheduled maintenance to help minimize traffic delays.

Traffic will be reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic 24/7 with periodic night closures.

Keep up to date on road work and closures on the Drive BC website.