World Trade Organization rules in favour to support Canada and softwood lumber

By Laura Briggs
Photo by Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Laura Briggs

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The World Trade Organization is being applauded by the BC Lumber Trade Council (BCLTC) after agreeing with Canada challenging the U.S Department of Commerce’s 2017 Subsidy determination against Canadian softwood lumber products.

The softwood lumber industry is an important sector here in Canada and within the economy. The industry helps to support and supply jobs in communities across the Country.

In the U.S, because the demand is so high for lumber that domestic mills there can’t always supply what is needed, so industries rely on Canada for stable, predictable access to products.

After the 2006 Softwood Lumber Agreement, which worked to provide stability and predictability for the industry on both sides of the border, expired on October 12, 2015, Canada and the U.S continued to try and pursue some negotiated outcome.

B.C is one of the largest Canadian exporters of softwood lumber to the U.S. The forest industry in the province helps to support 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.

More information on the ruling can be found on the BCLTC website as well as the Federal Government Global Affairs page.

