Zimmer congratulates O’Toole on becoming new Conservative Leader

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Erin O’Toole won the leadership for the Conservative Party on Sunday, following a six-hour delay due to glitches with the ballots, replacing former leader Andrew Scheer.

O’Toole took 57 percent of the votes on the third and final ballot, compared to 43 percent for second-place contender Peter MacKay.

Conservative MP, Bob Zimmer extends his congratulations to O’Toole on becoming Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and Leader of the Official Opposition.

Zimmer says it was a hard-fought victory for O’Toole and one that will allow the party to continue to stand up for Canadians.

“It was a hard-fought, decisive victory and through his leadership we will continue to work hard, united as a party and as a caucus, to stand up for Canadians.”

In addition, Zimmer says he looks forward to taking on Justin Trudeau and the Liberals with O’Toole as party leader.