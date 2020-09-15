100th Street at 96th Avenue opened

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has announced that 100th Street at 96th Avenue is now open for both north and southbound traffic.

Currently, east and westbound traffic on 96th Avenue is unavailable, and construction is still ongoing in the area. Please use caution and slow down.

The City also announced that 98th Street at 96th Avenue is closed as crews work on underground utility connections.

The closure of 100th Street at 96th Avenue is part of the City’s plans on revitalizing the downtown core of Fort St. John.

Keep up to date with city construction on the City of Fort St. John’s website.