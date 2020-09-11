HealthNewsRegional

11 new additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northern Health Region

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – An additional 11 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 266.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 30 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 96 new cases were confirmed, Tueday, across B.C., bringing the total to 8,304.

Currently, there are 1,465 active cases in the province and 6,589 have since recovered.

3,314 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 61, with 22 of those in ICU.

The province’s death count remains at 227.

Henry says the start of fall is the time for all of us to regroup and reset our COVID-19 routines, and ready ourselves for the colder, wetter months ahead.

Henry adds that we must adjust our activities and spend less time with others outside of our household bubble right now, in order to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

