11 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death within Northern Health Region

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 11 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 255.

Another person has passed away due to COVID-19 within Northern Health, bringing the total deaths to two.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 36 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 366 new cases were confirmed, Monday, across B.C., bringing the total to 8,208.

Currently, there are 1,987 active cases in the province and 5,972 have since recovered.

3,233 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 60, with 21 of those in ICU.

The province’s death count is now up to 227.

With the Provincial Election now having been called for October 24, Henry reassures British Columbians that every health precaution is being taken to ensure voting is conducted in a safe manner, in order to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

“We have been working with Elections BC since March, when there was elections planned, and we have been working with them continuously since that time recognizing that there was potential for elections as this pandemic progressed… we’ve outlined how election processes need to occur, to ensure that everybody, in the province, remains safe and these can be handled safely.”

