12 new COVID-19 cases and one death reported in Northern Health Region

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry.

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 12 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 216.

The Region’s first death has been reported and, as of Monday, there are 28 active cases.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 317 new cases were confirmed, Monday, across B.C., bringing the total to 7,279.

Currently, there are 1,594 active cases in the province and 5,446 have since recovered.

3,047 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 58, with 16 of those in ICU.

The Province’s death count is now at 219.

Henry says the rise in new cases is putting a strain on the public health teams and that we need to do our part to reduce that strain by continuing to practice physical distancing and staying away from others if you are unwell.

