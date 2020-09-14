HealthNewsRegional

14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northern health Region, 267 across BC

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry - B.C. Government Photo

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northern health Region, 267 across BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total in the Northern Health...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Christmas for Natalie held on Sunday, many thanks for community support

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Phoenix Volunteer Club held an early Christmas for Natalie Small and her family...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Council presented with Base Budgets requests for 2021

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John City Council Committee of the Whole...
Read more
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 303.

As of Friday, there were 25 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 267 new cases were confirmed, Monday, across B.C., bringing the total to 8,908.

- Advertisement -

Currently, there are 1,302 active cases in the province and 7,346 have since recovered.

3,372 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 69, with 22 of those in ICU.

The province’s death count is now up to 233.

Henry says contact tracing has shown the primary source of COVID-19 transmission continues to be through socializing with others and this is why we all need to step back from social interactions, in order to bend the curve.

“Public health contact tracing has shown the primary source of COVID-19 transmission continues to be through socializing with others – whether in your home or less controlled settings. That is why we all need to take a step back from our social interactions, see fewer people and travel less right now. We have it in our control to push our curve back down. You can make a difference by making safe choices in how you spend time with others.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Advertisement
Previous articleChristmas for Natalie held on Sunday, many thanks for community support

More Articles Like This

Christmas for Natalie held on Sunday, many thanks for community support

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Phoenix Volunteer Club held an early Christmas for Natalie Small and her family on Sunday, September 27, at...
Read more

Council presented with Base Budgets requests for 2021

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John City Council Committee of the Whole meeting took place Monday, September...
Read more

Opening ceremony held for Anne Roberts Young Elementary

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The grand opening ceremonies for Anne Roberts Young Elementary School was held, on Monday, in the school's gymnasium. Members of...
Read more

Buick Creek water station closed for maintenance

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C - The Peace River Regional District is advising the public that the Buick Creek Water Station will be...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©