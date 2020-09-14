14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Northern health Region, 267 across BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – 14 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Monday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 303.

As of Friday, there were 25 active cases within the Region.

According to the Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, 267 new cases were confirmed, Monday, across B.C., bringing the total to 8,908.

- Advertisement -

Currently, there are 1,302 active cases in the province and 7,346 have since recovered.

3,372 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

As for hospitalizations in B.C., there are 69, with 22 of those in ICU.

The province’s death count is now up to 233.

Henry says contact tracing has shown the primary source of COVID-19 transmission continues to be through socializing with others and this is why we all need to step back from social interactions, in order to bend the curve.

“Public health contact tracing has shown the primary source of COVID-19 transmission continues to be through socializing with others – whether in your home or less controlled settings. That is why we all need to take a step back from our social interactions, see fewer people and travel less right now. We have it in our control to push our curve back down. You can make a difference by making safe choices in how you spend time with others.”