2019 food and beverage processing sales at a record high

VICTORIA, B.C. – Record sales for 2019 food and beverage processors are providing a blueprint for the sector’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

For B.C.’s food system and overall economy, the Government says food and beverage processors play a lead role. In 2019 sales for the sector were up $700 million to a record of $10.5 billion.

Minister of Agriculture, Lana Popham, says, “Our food and beverage processors here in B.C. have been at the forefront of innovation during the pandemic, adapting their businesses to suit both their needs and consumers. The record sales in 2019 set the foundation for a strong economic recovery. I’m so proud of our amazing producers and their contributions to a strong B.C. food system. Everyone can enjoy high-quality, delicious, locally made food and beverages when they choose to ‘Buy BC’ and support their communities.”

These sales included a $300-million increase in meat and poultry sales and a $295-million increase in dairy sales, and a $137-million increase in winery sales.

An export record for 2019 was also set, with $4.7 billion in agricultural, seafood, and food and beverage products to 152 different international markets. Farmers and producers in every region continue to play important and necessary roles in contributing to both the local economy and the overall provincial economy.

B.C.’s food and beverage processing industry is comprised of 2,995 establishments and is one of the second-largest processing sectors in the province for sales. In 2019 alone, there were 35,700 food and beverage processing jobs in British Columbia.

The top five sales within the province for the year were, $1.9 billion in beverage sales, $1.9 billion in meat and poultry products sales, $1.7 billion in other food processing products, like snack foods, coffees and teas, concentrates, etc., $1.6 billion in dairy products and $900 million in bakery and tortilla products.

