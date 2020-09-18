HealthNewsRegional

39 cases confirmed within Northeast BC from September 4 to 17

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has released an updated provincial map showing the number of COVID-19 cases by region

The map illustrates the number of cases from September 4 to September 17 per population of 100,000.

According to the map, it shows that during the past two weeks, there have been 39 cases within the Northeast region.

The map also shows that there has been a total of 116 cases in the Northeast from January 1 to September 17.

Other parts of the Northern Heath Region, between January 1 and September 17, show that there have been 69 in the Northern Interior and 56 in the Northwest.

As of yesterday, Thursday, September 17, the entire Northern Health Region has seen a total of 241 cases and on death.

More COVID-19 information can be found on the B.C. CDC’s website.

