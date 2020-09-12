NewsLocal Journalism Initiative

$50k for search and rescue groups

By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
Last updated:
North Peace Search and Rescue volunteers at a recent training exercise

The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John. The content that is produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.

The Peace River Regional District board approved Thursday $50,000 in grants to support search and rescue groups in the Peace region.

North Peace SAR was was approved for a $21,558 grant-in-aid, and South Peace SAR was approved for $20,207.

Tumbler Ridge SAR was approved a $4,540 grant-in-aid. It was also approved for $3,500 remaining from its 2019 grant, to be used to insure a new command truck, which has yet to arrive due to COVID-19 related manufacturing delays.

Chetwynd SAR was denied a $6,000 grant, due to an incomplete application. 

The PRRD denied a further $12,394 grant request from North Peace SAR, which would have been used for iPads, which the committee did not see as an appropriate request for funding.

Email reporter Tom Summer at [email protected]

Community Interviews with Moose FM

