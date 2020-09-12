$50k for search and rescue groups

The Peace River Regional District board approved Thursday $50,000 in grants to support search and rescue groups in the Peace region.

North Peace SAR was was approved for a $21,558 grant-in-aid, and South Peace SAR was approved for $20,207.

Tumbler Ridge SAR was approved a $4,540 grant-in-aid. It was also approved for $3,500 remaining from its 2019 grant, to be used to insure a new command truck, which has yet to arrive due to COVID-19 related manufacturing delays.

Chetwynd SAR was denied a $6,000 grant, due to an incomplete application.

The PRRD denied a further $12,394 grant request from North Peace SAR, which would have been used for iPads, which the committee did not see as an appropriate request for funding.

