79 companies receive first round of funding to clean up dormant well sites

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
A well site near the Fort Nelson First Nation being cleaned up - BC OGC

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Government of Canada and the Province of B.C. has announced that 79 companies have received the first round of funding to clean up dormant oil and gas wells.

According to the Government, the funding, $50 million under British Columbia’s Dormant Sites Reclamation program, will go towards reclamation work on 1,880 dormant wells in the province, and creating over 1,200 jobs in the process.

The Dormant Sites Reclamation program was established following the Government of Canada’s April 2020 announcement of a $1.72-billion support package to create jobs, better protect the environment, and support a sector that has faced challenges from both the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing pressure on global commodity prices.

Applications for the second increment of $50 million are being accepted until November 1, 2020.

More information can be found on the Province’s website.

Previous articleNew child care spaces coming to Fort St. John

