9-1-1 service coming to Northern Rockies Regional Municipality

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Northern Rockies Regional Municipality is one step closer to implementing the 9-1-1 emergency call service to the region.

According to Northern Rockies Regional Development Officer Mike Gilbert, it has taken over a decade to see the 9-1-1 service come to the area.

Gilbert says there have been many obstacles, over the years, in getting the service to the area, with some of those obstacles being technical and costs.

“There’d been a whole number of obstacles, some technical and many related to the cost. Originally, as I recall,  the cost was up over a million dollars, and we’ve since brought it well down to the point where it’s affordable.”

According to Gilbert, the cost to operate in the first year will be about $2.00 per household or $63,000.

The service will allow residents and visitors, by landline or cell, emergency access to RCMP, B.C. Ambulance, or the Fire Department and will be done locally within the municipality.

Gilbert expects to see 9-1-1 in service by late this year or early next year, pending CRTC approval.

