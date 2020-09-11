A change coming to BC Transit to help further protect drivers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Transit riders in Fort St. John will soon be seeing buses with full driver doors. The full doors are designed to protect the health and safety of the BC Transit operators.

Kodiak Mobile Video Installations will be doing the protective doors, produced by AROW Global Corporation. While the installation process is taking place, passengers will experience no impact to service.

The driver door will be a movable barrier that is to the right of the driver by the farebox. The door is designed to increase protection for the transit drivers. It includes a transparent piece of laminated tempered glass with an anti-glare coating and a metal base. The windows on the door will also be able to be adjusted to account for sightlines and different seat positions.

The installations will take place over three days roughly, with the new doors replacing the current vinyl panels that were previously installed. Community and handyDART buses in both the conventional and custom systems will continue to have the vinyl panels.

BC Transit has sped up its installation schedule and 633 buses will be retrofitted across 34 transit systems before the end of the month.

More information can be found on the BC Transit website.