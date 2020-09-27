Canadian PressElection

A QuickSketch of British Columbia Green Leader Sonia Furstenau

By Canadian Press
Last updated:

Canadian Press

A sketch of Sonia Furstenau, leader of British Columbia’s Green party: 

Age: 50.  

Family: She lives in the Cowichan Valley with her husband, Blaise, and their children.  

Education: Has a bachelor of arts and a master’s degree in history from the University of Victoria.  

Career: Before entering politics, she worked as a waitress, a bookkeeper and as the national administrator for Results Canada, a non-profit that works to end extreme poverty. Furstenau also taught high school in Victoria and Shawnigan Lake. Her first involvement in politics came as an area director for the Cowichan Valley Regional District. She was first elected to the legislature in 2017.  

Riding: Cowichan Valley.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press

