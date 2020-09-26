Canadian PressElection

A QuickSketch of British Columbia Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson

By Canadian Press
Last updated:

Canadian Press

A sketch of Andrew Wilkinson, leader of British Columbia’s Liberal party: 

Age: 63.  

Family: Married to Barbara Grantham. They have three grown children in their 20s.  

Education: Holds degrees from the University of Alberta, Dalhousie University and Oxford University, where he attended as a Rhodes Scholar.  

Career: He previously served as attorney general, justice minister, minister of advanced education, minister of technology, innovation and citizens’ services. He also served as deputy minister of the British Columbia Ministry of Economic Development, and as deputy minister for intergovernmental relations in the premier’s office for two years. Outside of politics, he has worked as a lawyer in Vancouver and was educated and licensed as a physician, working as a doctor in Campbell River, Lillooet and Dease Lake.  Riding: Vancouver-Quilchena.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2020.

The Canadian Press

