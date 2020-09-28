Canadian PressElection

A QuickSketch profile of British Columbia NDP Leader John Horgan

By Canadian Press
Last updated:

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

RCMP looking for Susanne Rotmeyer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are trying to locate Susanne Rotmeyer to...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Wilkinson aims to be B.C. premier after cabinet role, working as doctor and lawyer

VANCOUVER — Former cabinet colleague Bill Bennett warns anyone verbally sparring with B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson to be...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

A QuickSketch of British Columbia Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson

A sketch of Andrew Wilkinson, leader of British Columbia's Liberal party:  Age: 63.   Family: Married to Barbara Grantham. They have...
Read more
Canadian Press

A sketch of John Horgan, leader of the NDP in British Columbia: 

Age: 61.  

Family: Married Ellie in 1984; two grown sons, Nate and Evan. His father died when he was 18 months old. He was the youngest of four children. In 2008, Horgan was diagnosed with bladder cancer but was later declared cancer-free after surgery and treatment.  

- Advertisement -

Education: Earned a bachelor of arts degree at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont., and a master of history from Sydney University in Australia. 

Career: As a young man, he worked in a mill in B.C. and in a joinery. He later worked as a backroom strategist for the NDP and in 2001, he started a management and research consulting company that did work for private and public sector organizations. He was first elected to the legislature in 2005 and acclaimed as party leader in May 2014.  

Riding: Langford-Juan de Fuca.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleGreen Leader Furstenau says party aims to run 87 candidates in election
Next articleChildhood lessons, fight with cancer helped John Horgan forge political goals

More Articles Like This

Second week of British Columbia’s election campaign begins

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — The leaders of British Columbia's main political parties spent the weekend focusing on health care promises as the first week of the...
Read more

Childhood lessons, fight with cancer helped John Horgan forge political goals

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — An Indigenous leader says John Horgan would often use a joke to ease tensions during difficult times in talks over the future...
Read more

Green Leader Furstenau says party aims to run 87 candidates in election

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Green Leader Sonia Furstenau says the party is working overtime to field a full slate of candidates in the Oct. 24 British...
Read more

The ‘relentless underdog’: Green Leader Sonia Furstenau ready for uphill battle

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
Green Leader Sonia Furstenau was driving Monday when she turned on the radio and learned an early election would be called that day in...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©