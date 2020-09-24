ALERT Investigation ends with eight people charged in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Eight people have been charged, and more than a quarter-million dollars were seized in drugs and cash after an ALERT Investigation.

The investigation, called Project Incumbent, was a lengthy investigation done by ALERT’s organized crime and gang team and Grande Prairie RCMP, targeting a regional cocaine trafficking network.

Eight suspects were charged, the latest arrest taking place on Monday, September 21, 2020.

- Advertisement -

Inspector Sean Boser, ALERT Regional teams, said, “Project Incumbent brought together a number of police resources in order to dismantle this drug trafficking network. These arrests will prove to be a substantive hit to drug trafficking in the Grande Prairie region.”

ALERT was able to execute search warrants at three Grande Prairie homes and seized over $26,000 worth of drugs and cash, including:

1,143 grams of cocaine

2,931 grams of synthetic cannabis

1 litre of Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)

$60,010 cash

Two vehicles were also seized.

So far, 33 charged have been laid and ALERT has arrested the following suspects:

Kevin Bey, 33, from Langley B.C

Taylor Edgren, 27, from Pitt Meadows B.C

Jeffrey Kayser, 28, from Peterborough, Ont.

Warrants have also been issued for five more suspects who ALERT believes have left the Grande Prairie area:

Christine Emes, 29, from Langley, B.C

Joseph Poirier, 39, from Lethbridge, AB

Preston Dougan, 24, from Calgary, AB

Christopher Gilliat, 31, from Langley, B.C

Matthew Hull, 30, from Duncan, B.C

Anyone with any information about these suspects whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)