ALERT Investigation ends with eight people charged in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Eight people have been charged, and more than a quarter-million dollars were seized in drugs and cash after an ALERT Investigation.
The investigation, called Project Incumbent, was a lengthy investigation done by ALERT’s organized crime and gang team and Grande Prairie RCMP, targeting a regional cocaine trafficking network.
Eight suspects were charged, the latest arrest taking place on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Inspector Sean Boser, ALERT Regional teams, said, “Project Incumbent brought together a number of police resources in order to dismantle this drug trafficking network. These arrests will prove to be a substantive hit to drug trafficking in the Grande Prairie region.”
ALERT was able to execute search warrants at three Grande Prairie homes and seized over $26,000 worth of drugs and cash, including:
- 1,143 grams of cocaine
- 2,931 grams of synthetic cannabis
- 1 litre of Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)
- $60,010 cash
Two vehicles were also seized.
So far, 33 charged have been laid and ALERT has arrested the following suspects:
- Kevin Bey, 33, from Langley B.C
- Taylor Edgren, 27, from Pitt Meadows B.C
- Jeffrey Kayser, 28, from Peterborough, Ont.
Warrants have also been issued for five more suspects who ALERT believes have left the Grande Prairie area:
- Christine Emes, 29, from Langley, B.C
- Joseph Poirier, 39, from Lethbridge, AB
- Preston Dougan, 24, from Calgary, AB
- Christopher Gilliat, 31, from Langley, B.C
- Matthew Hull, 30, from Duncan, B.C
Anyone with any information about these suspects whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)