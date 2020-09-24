News

ALERT Investigation ends with eight people charged in Grande Prairie

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
ALERT Grande Prairie seizure source: ALERT

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Eight people have been charged, and more than a quarter-million dollars were seized in drugs and cash after an ALERT Investigation.

The investigation, called Project Incumbent, was a lengthy investigation done by ALERT’s organized crime and gang team and Grande Prairie RCMP, targeting a regional cocaine trafficking network.

Eight suspects were charged, the latest arrest taking place on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Inspector Sean Boser, ALERT Regional teams, said, “Project Incumbent brought together a number of police resources in order to dismantle this drug trafficking network. These arrests will prove to be a substantive hit to drug trafficking in the Grande Prairie region.”

ALERT was able to execute search warrants at three Grande Prairie homes and seized over $26,000 worth of drugs and cash, including:

  • 1,143 grams of cocaine
  • 2,931 grams of synthetic cannabis
  • 1 litre of Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB)
  • $60,010 cash

Two vehicles were also seized.

So far, 33 charged have been laid and ALERT has arrested the following suspects:

  • Kevin Bey, 33, from Langley B.C
  • Taylor Edgren, 27, from Pitt Meadows B.C
  • Jeffrey Kayser, 28, from Peterborough, Ont.

Warrants have also been issued for five more suspects who ALERT believes have left the Grande Prairie area:

  • Christine Emes, 29, from Langley, B.C
  • Joseph Poirier, 39, from Lethbridge, AB
  • Preston Dougan, 24, from Calgary, AB
  • Christopher Gilliat, 31, from Langley, B.C
  • Matthew Hull, 30, from Duncan, B.C

Anyone with any information about these suspects whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

