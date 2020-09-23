NewsRegional

Alzheimer Society of BC to host two-part online discussion series called ‘Demystifying advocacy’

By Scott Brooks
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – September is World Alzheimer’s Month and the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is working towards a vision of a province where people living with dementia are welcomed, supported, and included – a truly dementia-friendly B.C., but there is still work to be done.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is inviting residents of the Peace Region, who are affected by dementia, to attend a two-part online discussion series called ‘Demystifying advocacy’ on September 28 and 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Free of charge and moderated by the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s CEO Maria Howard, the series is an opportunity for residents to hear from dementia advocates as they share their stories and have frank conversations about what it takes to make change happen.

For more information, you can visit alzheimer.ca/en/bc.

