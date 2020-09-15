News

An inquest has been scheduled by B.C. Coroners Service for the death of a Dawson Creek man in 2015

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
A cropped still of a video a witness posted on Facebook, reportedly showing the aftermath. Taken from November 2016 article

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Coroners Service has scheduled a public inquest in regards to the death of Dawson Creek resident, James Daniel McIntyre.

The inquest will take place on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 9:30 am at the Dawson Creek Courthouse.

McIntyre, 48, was shot outside a Dawson Creek restaurant in July 2015, following an altercation with the Dawson Creek RCMP. In November 2016, over a year after the fatal incident, the police officer was cleared of the shooting.

In the Coroners Act, under Section 18(2), inquests are a mandatory occurrence for any deaths that happen while a person has been detained or in the custody of a peace officer.

The presiding coroner, Michael Egilson, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses who are under oath to determine the facts that surround the death of 48-year-old McIntyre. The Jury will then have the chance to make any recommendations aimed at preventing deaths should similar circumstances happen. The jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express a conclusion of law.

The inquest is part of a formal process that allows a public presentation of evidence relating to a death. The jury certifies the identity of the deceased and how, where, when, and by what means a death took place.

