Annual Tax Sale for FSJ takes place Monday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Annual Tax Sale for the City of Fort St. John will be taking place at 10 am this upcoming Monday, September 28th, at City Hall Council Chambers.

The sale is a requirement of the City by the Local Government Act once a property has been delinquent on property taxes for three consecutive years. The Act gives the City the authority to sell a property for the Upset Price, which is equal to all outstanding taxes, penalties, interest, 5 percent tax sale costs, and the Land Title Office fees.

To remove the delinquent property from the tax sale list, the property owner must pay the third year’s previous tax payment. Should this not be completed, the property goes to the tax sale, and the owner then has one year to redeem it by paying the amount in full.

The sale was announced last week, and the property list has already decreased from three pages down to one page. The list is continuously changing, and last year’s Tax Sale only had five properties.

More information about the Annual Tax Sale is on the City of Fort St. John’s website.