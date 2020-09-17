News

B.C. firefighters set to help out with the U.S. wildfires

By Laura Briggs
VICTORIA, B.C. – More than 200 firefighters and related personnel will be heading to the U.S to help battle the extreme wildfire activity happening in Oregon.

Premier John Horgan says, “Over 800 BC Wildfire Service personnel volunteered to go into someone else’s community and to someone else’s fire to do what they can to make sure people are safe. That is just extraordinary, and it speaks volumes about our compassion and our commitment to helping each other. I’m very proud of those individuals.”

The firefighters are being sent to Redmond, Oregon, and will help out where needed. An additional 200 personnel are also ready to be sent in upcoming days and weeks.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, some challenges have been raised. The B.C firefighters and staff will be taking extra precautionary steps to safeguard the health of everyone participating in the deployment for both in the U.S and upon their return to Canada.

The BC Wildfire Service personnel will be remaining in their own “bubble” and will be conducting their operations separately from the U.S firefighters.

