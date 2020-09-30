Canadian PressElection

B.C. mayors call on all parties to commit to ‘new fiscal relationship’ with province

By Canadian Press
Last updated:

Must Read

Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Indigenous Resource Network to help Indigenous Peoples connect with oil and gas industry

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In early September, the Indigenous Resource Network was formally launched in Fort St. John. To...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Elections BC probes NDP complaint over Liberal candidate’s mail-in ballot requests

PORT MOODY, B.C. — Elections BC is investigating a complaint made by the NDP against a B.C. Liberal candidate...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Local Brewery joins with Fire Fighters Charitable Society for a weekend event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local brewery, Beard's Brewing, will be having an Oktoberfest event this Saturday,...
Read more
Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The mayors of British Columbia’s 13 largest cities are calling on all provincial parties to commit to further action related to mental health and substance use, affordable housing, public transit and municipal finance reform ahead of next month’s election.

Members of the B.C. Urban Mayors’ Caucus say municipalities are bearing the brunt of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and financial challenges are putting the long-term sustainability of some critical services at risk.

They want the parties to commit to immediately expanding the availability of substance use and mental health treatment options, and to make permanent the recent public health order expanding the range of health professionals allowed to prescribe safe pharmaceutical alternatives to toxic street drugs.

- Advertisement -

The group of mayors is also asking the parties to consider alternative approaches to responding to emergency calls related to mental health and substance use while reviewing changes to the Police Act.

They’re asking for spending on affordable, supportive and social housing, and a new approach to funding public transit, arguing it relies too heavily on “regressive” fares and local property taxes.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun says the cities are operating under a financial framework that was set up in 1867, which is inadequate because it primarily relies on property taxes. 

“We need the next provincial government to work with municipalities to reform how we are financed and implement a broader range of funding tools that will give us the resources to address the increasingly complex problems we are facing,” he said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2020.

The Canadian Press

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Advertisement
Previous articleIndigenous Resource Network to help Indigenous Peoples connect with oil and gas industry

More Articles Like This

Elections BC probes NDP complaint over Liberal candidate’s mail-in ballot requests

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
PORT MOODY, B.C. — Elections BC is investigating a complaint made by the NDP against a B.C. Liberal candidate in the provincial election that...
Read more

Shell plan to cut up to 9,000 jobs could result in 100s of fewer jobs in Canada

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Hundreds of Canadian employees of Royal Dutch Shell could be affected by its plan revealed Wednesday to cut between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs worldwide...
Read more

PST cut pledge from B.C. Liberals draws fire from NDP, Greens

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — A promise by the B.C. Liberals to fight the pandemic with a provincial sales tax cut is separating the three parties in...
Read more

This BC Election, Many More Voters Will Mail It In

Election Moira Wyton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Tyee - 0
By the time advanced voting opens in British Columbia next month, Jesse Marchand will already be eight months pregnant. So, instead of...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©