B.C. premier says he needs stability to face ‘grave’ challenges province faces

By Canadian Press
Last updated:
Canadian Press

SURREY, B.C. — Premier John Horgan says he needs a majority mandate to fight the health and economic challenges facing British Columbia during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Horgan spent much of a campaign stop in the crucial political battleground of Surrey defending his decision to call the snap election.

He says his minority New Democrat government could fall at any time and he wants to focus on the pandemic and economic recovery without worrying about politics.

The NDP reached an agreement to govern with the Green party after the 2017 election, but Horgan says the deal started showing signs of instability in the legislature this summer.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau says she spoke with Horgan prior to the election call on Monday and told him the Greens were committed to a stable government.

Horgan says the election is about continuing the NDP’s plans to make life more affordable for people and having the stability to address the grave challenges facing the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press


Community Interviews with Moose FM

