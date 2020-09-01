NewsLocal Journalism Initiative

Bail for violent offender

By Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
Last updated:
The Fort St. John Law Courts and Provincial Government office. Photo by Scott Brooks

Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News
The Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) supports the creation of original civic journalism. Tom Summer works under the Alaska Highway News in Fort St. John. The content that is produced will be made available to media organizations through a Creative Commons license so that Canadians can be better informed.

A repeat violent offender in Fort St. John has been granted bail.

Paige Evelyn Adams, 27, was released Aug. 17 following charges of assault with a weapon, break and enter, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

It’s alleged Adams and her boyfriend Christopher Robert Hurren, 36, both invaded a 76th Street home on Aug. 14, and assaulted a man who was living there.

Crown prosecutor Joseph Temple argued that Adams was not suitable for bail due to a history of violent offences, including assaulting a police officer and several thefts in 2019, and for other assaults committed in September 2016 and March 2020. Adams also has priors for carrying a concealed or prohibited weapon, mischief, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Judge Richard Blaskovits granted Adams bail, pending $250 to be paid to the court, noting she plans to live with family in Hudson’s Hope. Adams was also prohibited from possessing knives and weapons, and from being in contact with the victim.

Hurren remains in custody, and both are due back in court this month.

Neither have been found guilty.

Email reporter Tom Summer at [email protected]

