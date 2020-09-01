Bail for violent offender

A repeat violent offender in Fort St. John has been granted bail.

Paige Evelyn Adams, 27, was released Aug. 17 following charges of assault with a weapon, break and enter, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

It’s alleged Adams and her boyfriend Christopher Robert Hurren, 36, both invaded a 76th Street home on Aug. 14, and assaulted a man who was living there.

Crown prosecutor Joseph Temple argued that Adams was not suitable for bail due to a history of violent offences, including assaulting a police officer and several thefts in 2019, and for other assaults committed in September 2016 and March 2020. Adams also has priors for carrying a concealed or prohibited weapon, mischief, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Judge Richard Blaskovits granted Adams bail, pending $250 to be paid to the court, noting she plans to live with family in Hudson’s Hope. Adams was also prohibited from possessing knives and weapons, and from being in contact with the victim.

Hurren remains in custody, and both are due back in court this month.

Neither have been found guilty.

