Ball Game fundraiser this weekend in support of Natalie Small

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend, October 3 and 4, the Mixed Slowpitch team, the Bombers, will be holding a ball game fundraiser at the Surerus Park diamonds in support of Natalie Small and her family.
Six-year-old Natalie has been battling Neuroblastoma, a form of cancer, since December 2017.
On Sunday, September 27, ‘Christmas for Natalie’ was held by the Phoenix Volunteer Club, as a way to support Natalie.
Organizer Connie Greyeyes says everyone, the City of Fort St. John and local businesses, has been supportive of this fundraiser in a short period of time, given that the idea has only been in the works for about a week.
According to Greyeyes, six teams have signed up so far and more teams are welcomed to join. The entry fee is $600 per team.
As part of the fundraiser, a home run derby will be taking place on Saturday.
For more information and to register, you can call Connie Greyeyes at 250-793-1468.
Here is a list of the many sponsors for this event:
- BCGEU
- Crow Contracting LTD
- Canadian Brewhouse
- EcoFor
- New Gen Projects
- Baker Hughes
- Panago Pizza
- Cobb’s Bread
- Nathan Hennigar
- Big Creek Services
- Raianne Woods
- Super 8- host hotel