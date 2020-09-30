Ball Game fundraiser this weekend in support of Natalie Small

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend, October 3 and 4, the Mixed Slowpitch team, the Bombers, will be holding a ball game fundraiser at the Surerus Park diamonds in support of Natalie Small and her family.

Six-year-old Natalie has been battling Neuroblastoma, a form of cancer, since December 2017.

On Sunday, September 27, ‘Christmas for Natalie’ was held by the Phoenix Volunteer Club, as a way to support Natalie.

Organizer Connie Greyeyes says everyone, the City of Fort St. John and local businesses, has been supportive of this fundraiser in a short period of time, given that the idea has only been in the works for about a week.

According to Greyeyes, six teams have signed up so far and more teams are welcomed to join. The entry fee is $600 per team.

As part of the fundraiser, a home run derby will be taking place on Saturday.

For more information and to register, you can call Connie Greyeyes at 250-793-1468.

Here is a list of the many sponsors for this event:

BCGEU

Crow Contracting LTD

Canadian Brewhouse

EcoFor

New Gen Projects

Baker Hughes

Panago Pizza

Cobb’s Bread

Nathan Hennigar

Big Creek Services

Raianne Woods

Super 8- host hotel