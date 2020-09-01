BC extends SOE for an additional two weeks to September 15

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province is once again extending the COVID-19 pandemic State of Emergency for an additional two weeks.

According to the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, the state of emergency is extended to September 15 to allow the Government to continue to take the necessary actions to keep British Columbians safe and manage immediate concerns, such as recent outbreaks in some areas of the province.

Actions taken in the previous two weeks to support British Columbians include:

Introducing new measures to enforce COVID-19 public safety by giving police and other provincial enforcement officers the ability to issue violation tickets for people contravening the PHO order on gatherings and events and;

Releasing back-to-school plans for K-12 families for all 60 school districts.

The provincial government can extend the period of a declaration for up to 14 days at a time.