BC Hydro helps Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club provide winter sport activities

FORT ST. John, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has announced that it is contributing $10,000 to the Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club through the Site C Project’s Generate Opportunities GO Fund.

According to B.C. Hydro, this grant will be put towards expanding the club’s equipment rental program.

Eliza Stanford, President of the Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club, says this funding will allow the club the ability to have more people on skis this winter and for many more to come.

“This will make a big difference for our club’s ability to get more people on skis this winter and for the next many ski seasons. We’re happy to be part of a winter sport that offers natural social distancing and we expect that more people will take advantage of our activities as a result.”

To date, 55 grants, totaling $487,000, have been awarded from the $800,000 fund, which was established in September 2016 to support non-profit organizations in the north and south Peace Region throughout construction of Site C.

More information on the GO Fund can be found at sitecproject.com/gofund.