BC Hydro one step closer to river diversion of Peace River

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Excavators removing material to open the cofferdam on the outlet channel on September 11, 2020. Source BC Hydro

BC Hydro one step closer to river diversion of Peace River

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro says it is one step closer to starting river diversion of the Peace River, as part of the Site C Project.

According to Hydro, crews have now opened the inlet and outlet cofferdams, allowing the Peace River to flow freely towards the diversion tunnel gates.

The opening of the inlet and outlet cofferdams is being done with specialized excavators that have long booms which allow them to reach up to 75 feet.

With the further pumping of water into the channels, Hydro says they have been testing to see how tight the seal is on the inlet and outlet tunnel gates and how much water leaks past.

Hydro reports the testing was successful.

Diversion is scheduled to take place this fall over a period of several weeks.

Further information can be found on the Site C Project website.

