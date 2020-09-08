BC RCMP Major Crime Unit continues to investigate missing person case

FORT ST. JAMES, B.C. – The B.C. RCMP Major Crime Unit says it has now taken over the missing person investigation for William Leonard Price.

According to RCMP, on Thursday, September 3, Price’s vehicle was located in an isolated area off of the Pitka Forest Service Road outside of Fort St. James.

RCMP say Police Dog Services conducted a search of the area but did not locate Price.

After searching the vehicle with forensic investigators officers now believe that criminality was involved in Price’s disappearance.

Investigators are also appealing to people to check dashcam footage or trail cameras near Fort St. James to see if Price’s truck was captured over the weekend of August 29.

Price was reported missing after he failed to show up for work on Monday, August 31.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Fort St. James RCMP at 250-996-8269 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.