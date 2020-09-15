BC’s State of Emergency extended for two more weeks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has announced that it is once again extending the COVID-19 pandemic State of Emergency for another two weeks.

According to Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, the state of emergency is extended to September 29 to allow the Government to continue to take the necessary actions to keep British Columbians safe and manage immediate concerns, such as recent outbreaks in some areas of the province.

Actions taken in the previous two weeks to support British Columbians include:

Investing $1.6 billion in a fall and winter COVID-19 preparedness plan

And providing $2 million in funding to enhance mental health programs and support a safe return to school.

The provincial government can extend the period of a declaration for up to 14 days at a time.