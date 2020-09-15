HealthNewsRegional

BC’s State of Emergency extended for two more weeks

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

BC’s State of Emergency extended for two more weeks

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has announced that it is once again extending the COVID-19 pandemic State of Emergency...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Nine new COVID-19 cases identified in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – Nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Hospital Foundation raises over $99,800 raised from Bluey Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation held its 21st Bluey Day on Saturday, September...
Read more
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province has announced that it is once again extending the COVID-19 pandemic State of Emergency for another two weeks.

According to Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, the state of emergency is extended to September 29 to allow the Government to continue to take the necessary actions to keep British Columbians safe and manage immediate concerns, such as recent outbreaks in some areas of the province.

Actions taken in the previous two weeks to support British Columbians include:

  • Investing $1.6 billion in a fall and winter COVID-19 preparedness plan
  • And providing $2 million in funding to enhance mental health programs and support a safe return to school.
- Advertisement -

The provincial government can extend the period of a declaration for up to 14 days at a time.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleNine new COVID-19 cases identified in Northern Health Region

More Articles Like This

Nine new COVID-19 cases identified in Northern Health Region

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Nine new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the total in the Northern Health Region to 225. As of Monday...
Read more

Hospital Foundation raises over $99,800 raised from Bluey Day

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation held its 21st Bluey Day on Saturday, September 12, and was able to...
Read more

Fall registration for Peace Passage Skating Club now open

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - After five long months of planning and waiting for guidance, the Peace Passage Skating Club is announcing they are now taking...
Read more

Down payments an issue for homeowners in FSJ

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Housing Needs Assessment Report for the City of Fort St. John has been released. At the Committee of the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©