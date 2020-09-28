NewsRegional

Buick Creek water station closed for maintenance

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:
Peace River Regional District

Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – The Peace River Regional District is advising the public that the Buick Creek Water Station will be closed starting Tuesday, September 29 at 8 am and will reopen on Thursday, October 1.

The water station will be closed for regular scheduled maintenance, however the PRRD Water Stations in Prespatou, Feye Spring, and Boundary will remain open to serve residents.

The PRRD apologizes for any inconvenience this causes.

Further information and updates on the water station closure can be found on the Regional District’s website.

