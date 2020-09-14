Canadian PressEnergy News

Calfrac delays vote on recapitalization plan to Sept. 29 after Wilks Brothers offer

By Canadian Press
Last updated:
calfrac-delays-vote-on-recapitalization-plan-to-sept.-29-after-wilks-brothers-offer

Must Read

HealthTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

Two years nourishing food security

A food security program helping to feed the Fort St. John food bank is celebrating its second...
Read more
Energy NewsTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

PRRD declines request to nominate 1,400 dormant wells for cleanup

The Peace River Regional District is being asked to nominate more than 1,400 wells for priority cleanup...
Read more
Local Journalism InitiativeTom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0

$50k for search and rescue groups

The Peace River Regional District board approved Thursday $50,000 in grants to support search and rescue groups...
Read more
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is postponing a vote on its recapitalization plan following an unsolicited takeover offer for the company by Texas-based Wilks Brothers LLC.

The Calgary-based company says it will now hold a vote by its shareholders and unsecured noteholders on the management reorganization plan on Sept. 29 instead of Sept. 17.

Wilks Brothers, which owns a nearly 20 per cent stake in the company and opposes the recapitalization plan, has made an offer of 18 cents per share for Calfrac.

- Advertisement -

The company says its board of directors will review the takeover offer and make a formal recommendation to shareholders by Sept. 24.

Calfrac’s reorganization under the Canada Business Corporations Act must be supported by two-thirds of Calfrac’s debtholders and shareholders in separate votes to proceed.

It has said that its proposal has the backing of 78 per cent of the holders of senior unsecured notes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CFW)

The Canadian Press

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Advertisement
Previous articleTwo years nourishing food security

More Articles Like This

PRRD declines request to nominate 1,400 dormant wells for cleanup

Energy News Tom Summer Local Journalism Initiative, Alaska Highway News - 0
The Peace River Regional District is being asked to nominate more than 1,400 wells for priority cleanup as part of a new...
Read more

Energy sector looking for aid and regulation delays as throne speech looms

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Canada's fossil-fuel sector is looking to this month's throne speech for signs the federal government is not throwing in the towel on...
Read more

Indigenous Resource Network launches in Fort St. John

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A new organization, known as the Indigenous Resource Network, was formally launched, on Thursday, in Fort St. John. According to...
Read more

Parkland Fuel to expand On the Run convenience store brand across the United States

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Parkland Fuel Corp. plans to expand its Canadian On the Run convenience store brand across the United States after acquiring the licence...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©