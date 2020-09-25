Canadian PressEnergy News

Calfrac makes changes to recapitalization plan in an effort to woo shareholders

By Canadian Press
Last updated:
calfrac-makes-changes-to-recapitalization-plan-in-an-effort-to-woo-shareholders

Must Read

ElectionAdam Reaburn - 0

Kathleen Connolly to take on incumbent Mike Bernier in Peace River South

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Two candidates have announced they are running for MLA in Peace River South,...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Elections BC says 160,000 voters ask for mail-in ballots amid COVID-19 pandemic

VICTORIA — Elections BC says 160,000 people have requested mail-in ballots for the Oct. 24 provincial election.  B.C.'s chief electoral...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Traffic stop leads to arrest and seizure of guns in GP

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP has charged a man with numerous firearms offences following a traffic stop. According...
Read more
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says its board has formally rejected a takeover offer by Texas-based Wilks Brothers LLC and made changes to its recapitalization plan in an effort to entice shareholders to back its proposal.

The company also has postponed a vote on its plan which was to take place Sept. 29 until Oct. 16.

The recapitalization plan would see Calfrac unsecured notes exchanged for shares while the company’s current shareholders would see their stake reduced. 

- Advertisement -

Under the revised plan, shareholders are being offered the option to receive 15 cents per share up to a total of $10 million. Shareholders will also receive two warrants with an exercise price of five cents per share for each share they hold.

Wilks Brothers, which owns nearly 20 per cent stake of Calfrac and opposes the recapitalization plan, has made an offer of 18 cents per share. Calfrac shares closed at 14.5 cents on Thursday.

Calfrac’s reorganization under the Canada Business Corporations Act must be supported by two-thirds of Calfrac’s debtholders and shareholders in separate votes to proceed. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CFW)

The Canadian Press

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Advertisement
Previous articleNDP, Greens divided on pace of child care improvements in B.C. election campaign

More Articles Like This

NDP, Greens divided on pace of child care improvements in B.C. election campaign

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — A policy difference over child care between the NDP and Greens has emerged in the B.C. election, with each party blaming the...
Read more

Elections BC says 160,000 voters ask for mail-in ballots amid COVID-19 pandemic

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Elections BC says 160,000 people have requested mail-in ballots for the Oct. 24 provincial election.  B.C.'s chief electoral officer said earlier this week...
Read more

Horgan, Furstenau set to deliver speeches at UBCM convention

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Two party leaders are set to deliver speeches today at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention during the provincial election campaign.  The...
Read more

B.C. premier says he needs stability to face ‘grave’ challenges province faces

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SURREY, B.C. — Premier John Horgan says he needs a majority mandate to fight the health and economic challenges facing British Columbia during the...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©