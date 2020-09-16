Cameras could be installed at Rotary Skatepark in the future

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Skateboard Park on 93rd Ave, could see cameras being installed next year.

Concerned residents and parents on social media have raised some concerns about safety at the Rotary Skateboard Park.

Councillor Becky Grimsrud brought up the concern near the end of the Regular Council Meeting on Monday, September 14th. Residents have voiced concerns over the unsafe behaviours and their kids being influenced at the park.

General Manager of Community Services, Moira Green, mentioned that they’ve hired a third-party contractor that does security sweeps of specific areas like Centennial Park, the Spray Park, Parkour Park, some of the recreational facilities as well as Toboggan Hill parking lot and bathroom and skate park area. Green mentions that these sweeps can be increased.

Mayor Ackerman also mentioned implementing a fire-safe program, which requires removing the brush and bushes around the area and putting trees in trimmed up to 6 ft, which has more visibility and could be a safer option.