NewsRegional

Cameras could be installed at Rotary Skatepark in the future

By Laura Briggs
Last updated:

Must Read

NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Cameras could be installed at Rotary Skatepark in the future

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Rotary Skateboard Park on 93rd Ave, could see cameras being installed...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Two dogs confirmed with cases of parvovirus in FSJ

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John and the North Peace BC SPCA is reporting...
Read more
HealthLaura Briggs - 0

Flu shots to take place differently this year with pandemic

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Residents of B.C. planning to get their annual flu shot from pharmacies this...
Read more
Laura Briggshttp://www.moosefm.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Skateboard Park on 93rd Ave, could see cameras being installed next year.

Concerned residents and parents on social media have raised some concerns about safety at the Rotary Skateboard Park.

Councillor Becky Grimsrud brought up the concern near the end of the Regular Council Meeting on Monday, September 14th. Residents have voiced concerns over the unsafe behaviours and their kids being influenced at the park.

- Advertisement -

General Manager of Community Services, Moira Green, mentioned that they’ve hired a third-party contractor that does security sweeps of specific areas like Centennial Park, the Spray Park, Parkour Park, some of the recreational facilities as well as Toboggan Hill parking lot and bathroom and skate park area. Green mentions that these sweeps can be increased.

Mayor Ackerman also mentioned implementing a fire-safe program, which requires removing the brush and bushes around the area and putting trees in trimmed up to 6 ft, which has more visibility and could be a safer option.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleTwo dogs confirmed with cases of parvovirus in FSJ

More Articles Like This

Two dogs confirmed with cases of parvovirus in FSJ

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John and the North Peace BC SPCA is reporting cases of the parvovirus, or...
Read more

Flu shots to take place differently this year with pandemic

Health Laura Briggs - 0
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Residents of B.C. planning to get their annual flu shot from pharmacies this fall should expect a different...
Read more

DC RCMP Seeking male responsible for damaging ATM

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are seeking a male responsible for damaging an ATM. According to RCMP, they received a report, on August...
Read more

2019 food and beverage processing sales at a record high

News Laura Briggs - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Record sales for 2019 food and beverage processors are providing a blueprint for the sector's economic recovery from COVID-19.
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©