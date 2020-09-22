Canadian PressEnergy News

Canadian crude-by-rail exports fall to another eight-year low in July

By Canadian Press
Last updated:
canadian-crude-by-rail-exports-fall-to-another-eight-year-low-in-july

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

High School Rodeo held at Moore Ranch for second weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The fourth rodeo of the Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association’s fall season was...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

NPCC announces reopening to public following COVID-19 closure

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After six months of being closed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Peace...
Read more
ElectionScott Brooks - 0

Davies and Bolin to run for Peace River North MLA

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With an early provincial election having been called for October 24, details are starting...
Read more
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Canadian exports of crude oil by rail fell to another eight-year low in July despite the gradual recovery of North American fuel demand from low levels due to measures taken to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canada Energy Regulator says rail shipments of oil in July fell to about 39,000 barrels per day, down from 42,820 bpd in June (also an eight-year low).

Shipments were more than 10 times as high in February, when they reached a record 412,000 bpd.

- Advertisement -

July shipments represented an 88 per cent drop from 325,000 bpd in July 2019.

Rail transportation of crude oil is considered to be more expensive than shipping by pipeline so shippers tend to use it only when pipelines are full or if the destination market offers much higher prices than can be achieved in Canada.

Western Canadian producers shut down as much as one million barrels per day of oil production at times earlier this year to avoid selling at low prices, thus freeing up space on export pipelines.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2020.

The Canadian Press

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleHigh School Rodeo held at Moore Ranch for second weekend

More Articles Like This

Inter Pipeline signs deal to sell majority of European storage business

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A year after putting its European bulk liquid storage business on the block, Inter Pipeline Ltd. has signed a deal to sell...
Read more

Coastal GasLink provides a monthly update

Energy News Laura Briggs - 0
CALGARY, A.B. - Coastal GasLink released a construction update regarding the work being done for the pipeline. The Kitimat...
Read more

Obsidian Energy formalizes share swap bid for Calgary rival Bonterra Energy

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Obsidian Energy Ltd. is formalizing its hostile takeover bid for rival Bonterra Energy Corp.  It says it will offer two Obsidian shares for...
Read more

TC Energy CEO Russ Girling retiring with Keystone XL pipeline still unfinished

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The long-standing chief executive of TC Energy Corp. is set to retire having overseen a corporate name change and dramatic growth and...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©