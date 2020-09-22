Canadian Natural Resources makes donation towards SD 60 School Meals Program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canadian Natural Resources Limited made a large financial donation to School District 60.

At a School District board meeting, on Monday, Canadian Natural presented the School District with a $40,000 cheque that will go towards the school meals program.

According to Director of Instruction Carleen Andrews, last year, the School District started reaching out for corporate sponsors to help fund the meals program and that is when Canadian Natural stepped up.

Andrews says they were expecting about a few thousand dollars in donations but were very grateful when they heard it was for $40,000.

“We thought, if we got $5,000, that would be great, you know it will help. So, a very generous donation to the meals program for sure.”

These funds will help ensure that the most vulnerable students have access to meals and snacks.