News

Canadian Natural Resources makes donation towards SD 60 School Meals Program

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
CNRL made a cheque presentation to School District 60 on Monday, September 21. Pictured, left to right, are Helen Gilbert - Board Chair, Tammy Hopper: CNRL, and Reese Lusk: CNRL Source School District 60

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Canadian Natural Resources makes donation towards SD 60 School Meals Program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Canadian Natural Resources Limited made a large financial donation to School District 60. At a...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Dry Creek highway construction underway

DRY CREEK, B.C. - The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising drivers to expect some minor...
Read more
NewsLaura Briggs - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB. - The Grande Prairie RCMP asks for the public's help in locating 27-year-old Candy...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canadian Natural Resources Limited made a large financial donation to School District 60.

At a School District board meeting, on Monday, Canadian Natural presented the School District with a $40,000 cheque that will go towards the school meals program.

According to Director of Instruction Carleen Andrews, last year, the School District started reaching out for corporate sponsors to help fund the meals program and that is when Canadian Natural stepped up.

- Advertisement -

Andrews says they were expecting about a few thousand dollars in donations but were very grateful when they heard it was for $40,000.

“We thought, if we got $5,000, that would be great, you know it will help. So, a very generous donation to the meals program for sure.”

These funds will help ensure that the most vulnerable students have access to meals and snacks.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Subscribe to our newsletter

Get the latest news delivered to your mailbox every morning.

Previous articleDry Creek highway construction underway

More Articles Like This

Dry Creek highway construction underway

News Laura Briggs - 0
DRY CREEK, B.C. - The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is advising drivers to expect some minor delays along Highway 29 near...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

News Laura Briggs - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB. - The Grande Prairie RCMP asks for the public's help in locating 27-year-old Candy Papastesis, who was last seen...
Read more

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Navigating a Pandemic and Rebuilding Our Economy

News Bob Zimmer - 0
Not since the Great Depression has our national economy been challenged in the way that it has over the last six months...
Read more

Man wanted on Province-wide warrant

News Laura Briggs - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP is looking for the publics' help in locating 38-year-old Andrew Hall who...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

Win with Backcountry

Win with Lux Apparel

Win with Armour Lubricants

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©