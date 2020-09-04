News

CAO Andrew Young leaving Taylor for position in Invermere

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
CAO Andrew Young, pictured left, with District of Taylor Mayor and Council at the High on Ice Festival in Fort St. John. Source Facebook

Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – After two years with the District of Taylor, Chief Administrative Officer Andrew Young will be moving on to Invermere.

According to Young, the decision to become Invermere’s next CAO started back in May with a phone call from a Waterhouse Executive Search, asking him if he would be interested in the position.

Young says he accepted the job of CAO in Invermere based on taking his profession to the next level and that he will be closer to relatives.

With 30 years of Municipal experience, Young became Taylor’s CAO in October 2018 and during the past two years, he says it has been a great experience.

“My time as Chief Administrative Officer, or CAO, with Taylor has been wonderful.”

Young’s official last day as Taylor’s CAO is October 12.

