CER Issues Recommendation for NGTL’s North Corridor Expansion Project

CALGARY, A.B. – The Canada Energy Regulator says it is recommending that Federal cabinet approve NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd.’s North Corridor Expansion Project.

According to the Energy Regulator, the Project seeks to construct and operate approximately 81 km of looped pipeline, in three different sections, and associated facilities in northwestern Alberta.

The expansion of the NGTL system is to transport gas from the Peace River Project Area to growing intra-basin markets located in the North of Bens Area.

- Advertisement -

After considering the evidence and submissions presented by all Parties, the Commission found that the Project is in the Canadian public interest.

Approximately 76 km of the pipeline route parallels the existing NGTL Right of Way or other existing linear disturbances.

The Commission notes that NGTL took into consideration input from landowners, occupants, land users, Indigenous peoples and environmental studies in determining the proposed route.

If Federal cabinet approves this project, the Commission will monitor and enforce compliance with all conditions using audits, inspections and other compliance and enforcement tools.