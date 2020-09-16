NewsRegional

Changes to lumber regulations aimed at increasing domestic production

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Cedar planks are stacked at a lumber yard. Photo by Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province is announcing changes to lumber regulations which are aimed at increasing domestic production.

The Province says it is keeping its commitment to protect B.C. jobs and support companies investing in British Columbia that are creating more high-value products from its natural resources and want to employ local workers.

According to the Government, changes to the Manufactured Forest Products Regulation around export requirements for sawn-wood products and lumber made from western red cedar or cypress go into effect September 30, 2020.

These changes are intended to increase the amount of processing of wood products done within B.C., leading to more jobs, rather than having that processing done after export.

These changes were initially set to come into effect July 1 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

