Christmas for Natalie held on Sunday, many thanks for community support

By Scott Brooks
Last updated:
Natalie Small pictured on a motorcycle with Santa during an event held for the little girl on Sunday, September 27, by the Phoenix Volunteer Club. Source Facebook

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Phoenix Volunteer Club held an early Christmas for Natalie Small and her family on Sunday, September 27, at the Legion.

During the event, Santa Claus pulled up on his motorcycle to visit and deliver gifts to Natalie and family, who were also be greeted by Mrs. Claus.

Natalie, who will be 7 on October 18, has been battling Neuroblastoma, a form of cancer, since December 2017.

The community was also invited to purchase and drop off gifts for the family to enjoy and birthday cards were also presented to Natalie as part of early birthday wishes.

In a Facebook post, the Phoenix Volunteer Club thanks the community, from the bottom of their hearts, for making the event a special one for Natalie and her family.

From all of us at The Phoenix Volunteer Club, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts, for making today so incredibly…

Posted by Phoenix Volunteer Club on Sunday, September 27, 2020
