City celebrates National Tree Day with planting of apple trees

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John marked National Tree Day, on Wednesday, with the planting of a dozen apple trees at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

According to City Staff, the planting of the trees was made possible with the Tree Canada’s Edible Trees Grant and funding from Pembina Pipeline Corporation.

The newly planted apple trees, that replace trees removed due to infections with Black Knot, consist of Norland, Parkland, Goodland, and Battleford apple varieties.

Mayor Lori Ackerman says the planting of these trees allows the City to expand the edible landscaping program, which in turn, will provide citizens with the opportunity to harvest the foods produced.

“Thanks to Tree Canada’s Edible Tree Grant and funding from Pembina Pipeline Corporation, we are able to grow our edible landscaping program. Council heard the community through our Official Community Plan and is committed to enhancing food security for our residents. The addition of these new trees will provide citizens with the opportunity to harvest the foods produced.”

Additionally, the new trees support the City’s commitment to increasing the tree canopy in the community.