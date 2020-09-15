City Council approves two proclamations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will proclaim World Mental Health Day and B.C. Disability Employment Month.

At Monday’s meeting, the City passed both proclamations.

World Mental Health Day will be taking place on October 10th, 2020, an initiative that has been happening since first being celebrated in 1992 by the World Federation for Mental Health. This day honors the need for awareness concerning bullying and mental health awareness in general. On October 10th, 2020, the City of Fort St. John will light up purple to help bring awareness.

Along with the proclamation of World Mental Health Day, the City Council and Mayor Ackerman announced that this month, September 2020, will also be known as “BC Disability Employment Month”. This proclamation will help to raise awareness about the benefits of developing a diverse workplace and praising the contributions of employees. Employers are encouraged to explore hiring workers with disabilities and discover how this will add value to workplaces and communities.