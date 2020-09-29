City of Fort St John holds Annual Tax Sale

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John held its Annual Tax Sale on Monday, September 28, in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

For the Tax Sale, there were originally three pages of properties up for sale but by the auction day, only four properties were remaining on the list.

According to City Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey, only one property, 7704 Alaska Road received a bid, while the other three did not.

The properties to not receive bids were declared purchased by the City.

The original owners have one year to redeem their property by paying the taxes and fees.

The sale is a requirement of the City by the Local Government Act once a property has been delinquent on property taxes for three consecutive years. The Act allows the City to sell the property by the price of taxes due.

Further information can be found on the City’s website.